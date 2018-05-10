BBNaija: Tobi & Cee-C cover Media Room Hub magazine (Photos)



Former big brother Naija housemates, Tobi and Cee-c who were the first ‘enviable’ couple in the house but later turned bitter enemies have being featured on the May issue Media Room Hub Magazine.







Read excerpts from their interview below:

WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT PEOPLE’S OPINION ON YOU BEEN POSSESSIVE IN THE HOUSE?

Cee-c– The truth is YES, cee-c is possessive, what belongs to me belongs to me. For a guy to say he likes me, and I like him too, it’s very normal for me not to want any girl around him. It wasn’t all about me been possessive, I think also I was scared about the fact that it’s a game and many girls would like to play dirty in there, so I didn’t want him to get close to these girls because they could use him to get to me.

SO TOBI WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY TO A WOMAN BEEN POSSESSIVE?

Tobi – well, it’s normal for a woman to be possessive but not to be over possessive. Its okay to want something and want it to yourself, but you can’t be extreme about it. That is just my opinion about a woman been possessive.

THERE WAS A TIME IN THE HOUSE CEE-C ASSAULTED YOU VERBALLY, DO YOU THINK YOU MUST HAVE DONE SOMETHING WRONG TO MAKE HER REACTED THE WAY SHE DID?

TOBI– I did not particularly do anything to get what I got from cee-c, we were all been ourselves and natural. So I’m not responsible for people’s actions, in fact nobody is responsible for anybody’s actions. Actions or reaction is totally dependent on who you are as a person.

TOBI THERE WAS THIS MAGICAL THING ABOUT YOU TWO WHEN YOU JUST GOT INTO THE HOUSE, SO WHAT ATTRACTED YOU TO HER?

Tobi– In the game, how it happened was the head of house challenge. First of all, when we got on stage I saw this beautiful lady that was wearing a nice dress, so I complemented. And when we got to the house, we fakely got evicted and went back to the house. At first, I was meant to choose Koko, but she denied knowing me at a point prior to winning head of house, so I chose Cee-c as my partner. Naturally we started to bound, for the first two weeks it was more like sharing and knowing someone you kind of have like minds with, so we used to share thoughts and we kind of built a safe space around each other at that point.

SO CEE-C WHAT IS YOUR ATTRACTION TO TOBI?

Cee-c– So I got into bigbrother house amongst all the guys in the house , I saw this very nice looking young man, of course he is mentally attractive and I watched him every day, watched the way he handles the task, he pays attention to details. He is this guy that always cares about me, asking me questions about my wellbeing, more like we built a home together in the first few weeks because every night we come back to the bed to talk about the day. For me, the attraction was all package, it was amazing, he was an amazing guy too.

WAS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH ALEX TO SPITE CEE-C OR WHAT?

TOBI – At no point did I do anything to spite Cee-c, even Alex sometimes preach to me about her, she’s the kind of girl who sees good in everybody, even when she thinks you are not so cool. I actually learnt that from Alex, I learnt to see good in people because it gives positive energy.

DO YOU ALSO THINK ALEX BROKE THE ‘GIRL CODE’ BY BEEN TOO CLOSE TO YOUR MAN INSTEAD OF TRYING TO RECTIFY THE DAMAGES THAT HAS AFFECTED YOUR RELATIONSHIP?

Cee-c– In the house we were just trying to be friends and not to build a relationship. I had nothing against them being together, but the only thing I have against Alex is the fact that, you are a woman for God sake, you sit with him and discuss your fellow woman, giving false information about her . So I don’t think Alex snatched anybody from me, Tobi was never mine in the first place. The only thing I frowned at was Alex gossiping about me with Tobi, she painted an ugly picture of me and for whatever reason she did that, I don’t know.



YOU MENTIONED A NAME ‘DIDI’ IN THE HOUSE, WERE YOU IN ANY RELATIONSHIP BEFORE GOING INTO BIGBROTHER HOUSE?

Cee-c- There is actually a Didi, he is my best friend. He was the one who told me and pushed me into this in the first place; he has always been there for me. We were never dating, we are just friends, so any time I’m lonely I just call the name Didi.