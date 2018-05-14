Entertainment

#BBNaija: Tobi crashes a wedding and the bride can’t contain herself, abandons her groom (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre gave an excited bride a lovely surprise on her special day after he stormed the wedding venue.

The bride obviously ccouldn’t contain her excitement as she kept on screaming ‘Tobi’, hugging and holding him as well, to the extent that she totally forgot about her groom who was by the corner.

Watch the short clip below:

Source – Akpraise


Tags

You may also like

‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

‘I Still Don’t Believe I Am Alive’ – Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion 3 Year Ago, Shares New Photos

What Happened When We Met Tekno – Danfo Drivers

‘Mugu Yahoo Boys Dupe The Whites And Use the Same Money to Buy From Them’- Seun Kuti

Eniola Badmus blast troll who criticized her make-up in new photo

Aww! Davido’s Daughter Imade Dresses up as Disney Princess Moana for her Birthday (Photos)

Photos: Davido performs in Sierra Leone at Presidential Inauguration

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde pictured securing her wig while being mobbed by fans in Sierra Leone (Photo)

‘I Said Yes!’ – Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *