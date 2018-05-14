BBNaija: Tobi crashes a wedding and the bride can’t contain herself, abandons her groom (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre gave an excited bride a lovely surprise on her special day after he stormed the wedding venue.
The bride obviously ccouldn’t contain her excitement as she kept on screaming ‘Tobi’, hugging and holding him as well, to the extent that she totally forgot about her groom who was by the corner.
Watch the short clip below:
Hehe…see how this #bride reacted after seeing @tobibakre . . . Well if I were the #groom I won't take this shit, Tobi is shinning his shine on his wedding day 😂🤣😂😂 . . #DoubleWahala #BBNAIJA #Bbnaija18 #marriage #wedding #weddingwahala #lol #funnyvideo #davido #TobiAndAlex #entertainmentnews #celebrity #lagosgist #instagist #instablog #lol
Source – Akpraise
