BBNaija: Tobi Defends Alex After Follower Called Her A Village Girl

Alex and Tobi

Ex-Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi Bakre gave a fitting reply to a troll who tried to ridicule Alex by calling her a village girl.

The incident took place after Tobi had shared a picture of himself with Banky W on Twitter and wrote as the caption: “Also met the Major General today. Senior Capito Banky. #baale. #BAAD toh behd.”

The follower then replied to him: “Have you seen Nina, she’s not forming she’s class, independent unlike you and your village wife gumming body ever since, you think you pepper ceec with a villager Nsuka gal”.

Tobi who immediately knew the follower was attacking Alex as the two have been romantically linked since leaving the house responded in an epic manner and wrote: “Our parents or grand parents came from the village to the city and that’s why we are all in the city now. So let us av our village joy in peace.”

