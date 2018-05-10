BBNaija: Tobi Pictured Excitedly Carrying Alex

Tobi has shared a picture taken with Alex when they both visited the Big H Studios in Lagos State.

The 23-year old was photographed lifting up Alex as she smiled in approval. Tobi and Alex also took pictures with other people present at the studio.

The former investment banker has admitted that the public is putting pressure on him to get romantic with his co-Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Alex.

