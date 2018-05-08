BBNaija: Tobi Poses With Banky’s Wife, Adesua Etomi

Tobi and Adesua
Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre is surely making his connections in the entertainment industry after he was spotted smiling and posing with Banky W’s wife, Mrs Adesua Etomi today.
The ex-housemate shared photos on his Instagram page writing: “The boss Madame. All that wisdom in the petite borrie. God bless you endlessly. You stay amazing 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼. All the accolades 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. #TOBINATION✊🏻”
