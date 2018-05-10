BBNaija: Tobi ‘Returns’ To Heritage Bank (Photo)

Former Investment Banker, Tobi has shared a picture of himself within the premises of Heritage Bank Plc.

The 23-year old University of Lagos graduate and published photographer reflected on his days of humble beginning before he hit stardom.







“Where the journey started. Learnt a lot in this organization. Life lessons on the personal and professional end of life… Sure missed my colleagues outchea. Seeing Yall today is definitely Sumfn I yearned for during my 85 lock up days . It’s a #tobination outchea!!!!!!! “ he captioned the photo seen above.

It’s not clear if Tobi who resigned from the bank on his Big Bother Naija 2018 quest has changed his mind about returning to his corporate job.

