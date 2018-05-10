BBNaija : Tobi visits his former office (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tobi Bakre, today paid a visit to his former working place – Heritage Bank where he posed for a picture leaning on the bank’s sign post.

Tobi, who worked as an Investment Banker shared a photo of himself within the premises of Heritage Bank Plc.

The 23-year old University of Lagos graduate and published photographer wrote ;

“Where the journey started. Learnt a lot in this organization. Life lessons on the personal and professional end of life… Sure missed my colleagues outchea. Seeing Yall today is definitely Sumfn I yearned for during my 85 lock up days . It’s a #tobination outchea!!!!!!! ”

It is worthy of note that Tobi reportedly quit his Banking Job to chase his BBNaija dream.

Photo Below ;

