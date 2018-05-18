BBNaija: Twitter user calls Tobi an empty vessel, He replies

Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre gave a Twitter user an epic reply after he called him an empty vessel and a people pleaser.

This happened during a Tweetchat with his fans last night.

See below:

“If what you see now wen u see me is an empty vessel wait till God has filled me up. You must join and celebrate. Much love bro”

EXCHANGE BELOW;

Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre, the 23-year old second runner-up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality game show, appears to be having a swell time in Enugu State, courtesy of Alex and his fans.

-Akpraise