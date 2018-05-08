BBNaija: Ugly Things Being Said About Alex On Twitter (Photos)

One of the odd sides of stardom is that you easily become the hot topic of discussion in an uncontrolled, and at times misinterpreted ways at events, social media and other locations inhabited by human beings.

Alex

This might not be the best of times for Alex of the Big Brother Naija fame as some Twitter users are saying out the negative things they perceive about her personality.

This is also coming amid rumours that Tobi Bakre, an ex housemate and former strategic partner has slept with her and decided to move on. It would be recalled that Tobi revealed in an interview on Rubbin Minds that dating Alex might not work which is contrary to his former views about her.

One Twitter user, @Kyliencee has been freely lambasting Alex for hours today with other people joining in the tirade to riddle her. The major point of the netizen is that Alex is fake and flirty.

Regardless of their views, Alex has continued to soar high on Instagram with over 400,000 followers and modeling jobs coming her way.

Follow the tweets below: