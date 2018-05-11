Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: Vandora dazzles in new bridal inspired photos

Former Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate, Vandora looks absolutely stunning in these  bridal themed photo-shoot.

In the new photos, Vandora is seen dressed as an Hausa bride as she is clad in a purple and gold Hausa bridal inspired dress which flowed down to her feet.

The young lady captioned one of the photos thus;

“I stand bold, I stand proud, unapologetic of my ways, I am not perfect, and I wouldn’t want to be because it would change who i am.

“Accept me or not,beautiful can not be defined, confined, or boxed up. I am Nigerian and I am beautiful in every shade, I am beautiful and that can not be denied.

“I look in the mirror and say nice things to my self… it’s good try it… (happiness tips)

“Now the team that made all this Hausa inspired look happen (Thank you so much )”

Recall that the talented ex-reality star was at some point romantically linked with fellow former housemate Bitto Bryan after they were pictured together having a great time.

“Its going to be fine Dearie” were the words of Bitto as written on the screen of a short video of him and Vandora shared online.

See the lovely photos below;

Meanwhile , Big Brother Naija 2018 Ist runner-up, Cee-C looks gorgeous in her natural skin.

The photos were taken while she microbladed her brows and fixed natural mink 3d lashes.

