BBNaija Winner, Efe Shares Throwback Photo, Pens Message To Fans On Instagram

Efe is one of the former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates who is still making headlines every now ad the around social media.

The rapper who has since released some songs after winning the reality show, has often gotten his many followers talking on social media.

This is because many of them feel the “Based On Logistics” crooner does not really have what it tales to be a rapper. Others feel he does not have the proper dress sense.

This however, has not stopped some other persons to profess their love for Efe who they feel is making progress ad will soon blossom.

Efe has given his fans something to talk about once more as he releases a throwback photo on his Instagram page. He revealed that the photo was from 2014 when he was still unknown to Nigerians.

He captioned it: “Keep telling yourself what you want “Yes Money” “Efe Money”.

Efe shared this throwback photo on his page

