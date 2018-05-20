Local News

BBNaija Winner, Miracle Goes On Boat Cruise With His 10 Loyal Fans In Lagos (Photos)

Ten of the loyal fans of Miracle Ikechukwu, the winner of Big Brother Naija 2018, surely had an amazing time during a boat cruise as the reality TV star treated them to a good time.

Miracle in boat cruise

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, the winner of “Double Wahala” 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show, reportedly took 10 of his loyal fans to a boat cruise in the city of Lagos.

His BBNaija girlfriend, Nina, was no where to be seen. The photos which emerged online and are making the rounds on social media.

See more photos from the fun-filled groove below;

