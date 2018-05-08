Entertainment

#BBNaija: “You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has kept her promise of meeting Alex outside the big brother naija house, and she has already shared a photo from their meeting.

Adesua Etomi who gushed about Alex’s beauty wrote;

I kept my promise.
@alex_unusual You are beautiful.
#ifyouknowyouknow

 

Source – Gistreel


