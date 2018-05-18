BBNaija3: Miracle hangs out with Psquare Paul Okoye and his family at their home (PHOTOS)

Barely a week after he was called out by MC Galaxy for not appreciating people/celebrities who threw their weight behind him while the Big Brother Naija reality show was ongoing, Miracle Igbokwe has made a move.

He showed this by visiting Paul Okoye of Psquare and his family at their home in Lagos.

The father of three was among those who supported him on his journey to become the BBNaija 2018 winner.

Paul Okoye shared this photo of himself and Miracle at home today writing:

#wediehere in da building @miracleikechukwu ….. Yes in as much he came to pay respect and thank me for my support…. dude is so humble and down to earth … sometimes in life we all need to be patient cos he has a lot of courtesy visit and I understand why bless you bro respect by the way #firedepartment thank you for all your support.



On his part, Miracle shared the above picture of himself and Paul’s family which he captioned;

What a Pleasure to meet such a BEAUTIFUL Family. Thanks for the Support & Hospitality Big Bro #king @rudeboypsquare and sist @anita_okoye. Nuff love… #wediehere

