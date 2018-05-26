Local News

BBNaija’s Alex Seals Juicy Management Deal With Firm

Alex Asogwa, a.k.a Alex Unusual, BBNaija 3rd runner-up, has become the first 2018 housemate to get signed by a talent agency, Naomad Talent Management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing gives Alex, who is a dancer, model and writer, the needed structure to harness her full potential.

Naomi M. Adenuga, CEO/Founder of the agency, told NAN in Abuja on Friday said Alex was full of depth and authenticity.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome “The Beautiful Unusual One” @alex_unusual to the Naomad Family.

“We are taken by her depth and authenticity.

“Alex is a diamond in the rough – Meaning she has exceptional hidden characteristics.

And just like a beautiful jewel diamond, her inner beauty is surely starting to shine and will shine more after the cutting and polishing process.

“ Alex can and will do great things as she possesses different talents and the right dose of compassion, passion and fearlessness.

Onanuga, a multi award winning talent manager and creative strategist said the agency was poised to bring the best out of Alex as adding that the Naomad Family does `Talent Management with a Zing.’

Alex unusual, known for her dancing and writing skills recently launched her YouTube channel, “Alex Unusual Empire.’’

(NAN)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Photo Of Catholic Priest Infected With Ebola As Bishops Pray For Him Afar

Son Of Local Govt Chairman Nabbed For Robbery In Lagos

D’banj Partners With Access Bank To Empower Creative Youths With N10million

Church Girl, Tonto Dikeh Rocks Mini Skirt To Her Son’s School Event (Photos)

Meet Yekaterina Lisina, Tallest Professional Model With Longest Legs (Photos)

Drama As Woman Is Arraigned For Assaulting Chief Magistrate During Proceedings

Daddy Freeze Defends Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy With Biblical Backings

Drunken Apprentice Mechanic Crushes Highway Sweeper’s Leg

Imo Community In Jubilation As Notorious Armed Robbery Kingpin ‘Police’ Is Arrested (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *