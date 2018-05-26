BBNaija’s Alex Seals Juicy Management Deal With Firm

Alex Asogwa, a.k.a Alex Unusual, BBNaija 3rd runner-up, has become the first 2018 housemate to get signed by a talent agency, Naomad Talent Management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing gives Alex, who is a dancer, model and writer, the needed structure to harness her full potential.

Naomi M. Adenuga, CEO/Founder of the agency, told NAN in Abuja on Friday said Alex was full of depth and authenticity.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome “The Beautiful Unusual One” @alex_unusual to the Naomad Family.

“We are taken by her depth and authenticity.

“Alex is a diamond in the rough – Meaning she has exceptional hidden characteristics.

And just like a beautiful jewel diamond, her inner beauty is surely starting to shine and will shine more after the cutting and polishing process.

“ Alex can and will do great things as she possesses different talents and the right dose of compassion, passion and fearlessness.

Onanuga, a multi award winning talent manager and creative strategist said the agency was poised to bring the best out of Alex as adding that the Naomad Family does `Talent Management with a Zing.’

Alex unusual, known for her dancing and writing skills recently launched her YouTube channel, “Alex Unusual Empire.’’

(NAN)

