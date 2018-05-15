Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija’s Angel, narrates how his brother escaped being killed by an angry police officer in Ondo State

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel, took to his Instagram page earlier today to share the story of how his brother survived an act of police brutality in Ondo state.

According to him, an angry police officer shot at a commercial bus his brother took from Ondo to Rivers state.

The brother however survived without any harm.

Below is what he shared on his page:

Along Ifon L.g.a in ondo state around 2:00 pm on the 25th of April 2018. Shots fired by police on a commercial transport vehicle With passengers traveling from Port Harcourt to Akure the capital of Ondo state Nigeria.
The driver was trying to evade the so called illegal police check point in order not to pay the regular toll tip-they collect on the highway

One shot penetrated the trunk of the seana, but was obstructed by passengers luggage,
Whilst the second shot penetrated from the lower side of the vehicle hitting my brother on the his belt before contact with is hip. Luckily, by the grace of God, no harm befell him.
#stoppolicebrutality #angelthebrand#nigeria #policebrutality #grace” Angel wrote

