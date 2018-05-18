BBNaija’s Cee-C becomes Brand Ambassador for House of Lunettes

The 2018 Big Brother Naija housemates keep signing deals out of the house, and Cee-C is the latest housemate to do so.

The show’s 1st-runner-up shared the good news on her Instagram on Thursday: she has joined the House of Lunettes family as a brand ambassador.

She wrote on her Instagram:

To a more than amazing God,

Thank you …

@house_of_lunettes

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the eyewear store complimented Cee-C’s dress sense. They wrote:

Welcoming @ceec_official to the @house_of_lunettesfamily as a Brand Ambassador.

Cee-c’s fashion sense and love for trendy Eyewear makes her a unique choice as “Face of Lunettes”. We are looking forward to a remarkable campaign of Ceec in our new affordable Eyewear brands that are fashionable and well priced for our customers across the country.

Visit a House of Lunettes or Shop online at www.houseoflunettes.com

@ubifranklintriplemg x @ceec_official x CEO – Akin Olaoye

See Cee-C’s post below:



