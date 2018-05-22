Local News

BBNaija’s Cee-C Slays Glamorously In Red Gown (Photos)

 

Cee-C

King Cee-C as she is fondly called rocked a flowing red gown as she undertook a photoshoot with Prince Cyril Photography.

Cee-C’s postures exuded confidence and glamour as seen on set. She also wore a white dress in other pictures seen as taken by the same photographer at a different location.

The young lawyer based in Lagos State is one of the most popular BBNaija 2018 with over 533,000 followers on Instagram.

See more of her photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Catholics Hold Nationwide Peaceful Protest Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria (Photos)

Olisa Metuh Fell Down On His Own In Court – Judge Makes Bombshell Claim

Family In Shock As Young Boy Sent To Fetch Water Falls Inside Well In Kano

8-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Mistakenly Falling Into A Well In Kano

Gunman Accidentally Shoots Himself After Trying To Kill His Ex-Girlfriend’s Lover (Photos)

Obasanjo Have Questions To Answer Over $16bn – Buhari Blows Hot Over Power Supply

Breaking News: Drama As Ondo Lawmakers Impeach Deputy Speaker

Violence Erupts In Amassoma, Niger Delta University Host Community (Graphic Photos)

Loved Up Photo Of Man And His Girlfriend Before He Allegedly Killed Her For Money Ritual In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *