BBNaija’s Cee-C Slays Glamorously In Red Gown (Photos)

Cee-C

King Cee-C as she is fondly called rocked a flowing red gown as she undertook a photoshoot with Prince Cyril Photography.

Cee-C’s postures exuded confidence and glamour as seen on set. She also wore a white dress in other pictures seen as taken by the same photographer at a different location.

The young lawyer based in Lagos State is one of the most popular BBNaija 2018 with over 533,000 followers on Instagram.

See more of her photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria