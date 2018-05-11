Local News

#BBNaija’s Miyonse Becomes Indomie Brand Ambassador (Photos)

Miyonse signing his endorsement deal contract with Indomie

Miyonse Amosu is smiling to the bank after bagging yet another endorsement deal. The ex-Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate has other endorsements to his belt.

Sharing the news, the media personalty cum professional chef wrote: “Earlier today, the Staff and Management of @indomie_nigeria unveiled me to the public as their new Ambassador.

I am grateful to every one who have continued to support me and believe in the Miyonse brand. Days like these testify to the popular saying “ a dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work”

Watch this space for #myindomiemystyle and more 🍜”

According to the 25-year old graduate of mass communication from University of Lagos, BBNaija gave him the opportunity to achieve his dream as a chef.

Miyonse is a consultant for a Culinary School based in Ilorin, Kwara.

