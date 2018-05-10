Local News

Beautiful Actress, Adesua Etomi Steps Out In Shorts And High-heels (Photos)

 

Adesua Etomi, actress and wife to singer Banky W posted pictures of herself wearing high-heeled shoes and also flat shoes asking her husband to select between the two.

It appears she finally settled for the heels.

Adesua made a bold statement in the movie industry in the year 2016 when The Wedding Party movie she acted in alongside her husband made a huge impact in the local market.

See another photo:

