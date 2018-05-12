Beautiful Actress Yvonne Okoro Explains Why Most Female Celebrities Still Remain Single

Popular actress, Yvonne Okoro, has spoken out about why most female celebrities continue to remain single.

Yvonne Okoro, the Ghanaian actress who is famous around the continent, has come out to say that most female celebrities in the country are single not because they do not attract the men but because they are not sure of who is real and fake.

According to GhanaWeb, the actress said most female celebrities are of the view that most men are attracted to them because of their fame and the little money they have and not because of real love.

She said, “A good number of celebs are single because they are confused as to who to accept in their life. You see, you are not sure if the person is coming in because of your fame and money or the person wants to be with you because of real love”.

The actress indicated that with her, most men cannot approach her because of the thinking that she may be already hooked or she may not have taste for them.

“The issue is men don’t have balls to come forward to ask me out because they think I am already hooked or perhaps I am very high maintenance. Also, I may still be single because most people think celebrities are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing partners but that is a very wrong perception,” she told showbiz in an interview.

Yvonne Okoro, however, indicated that although she is single, she is not searching but will accept any man who has a bright future and works hard.