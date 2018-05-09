Local News

Beautiful Female NYSC Corps Members Slays In Style At Recent Camps Carnival (Photos)

NYSC members during a carnival in Delta state (Photo: @ayamolowophotography / @exclusivebby1)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp is undoubtedly the best phase of every corps member’s service year as the three weeks spent there are always momorable becuase of the activities that are put in place to make it a fun-filled time for the youths .

The best part of NYSC orientation camp is the carnival, camp fire, cultural day, etc, as during the camp carnival, corps members get creative with their white and denim outfits.

We have gathere some stunning photos of 2018 Batch A stream 2 corps members during their recent camp carnival across the country especially in Delta state, as they have already left camp today.

See the beautiful photos below;

