Beautiful Mercy Aigbe Slays In New Makeup Pictures On Instagram

One of Nigeria’s most sought after actresses, Mercy Aigbe has shared some new photos on social media, stunning her many fans with her beautiful look.

Mercy is popular on Instagram where she boasts of a massive 3.2 million followers and she is known to always keep her fans updated on her activities on almost a daily basis. She constantly posts new photos to share with her fans, often getting them blushing over her beauty.

In her most recent posts on the photo-sharing platform, Mercy Aigbe released some new pictures showing all glowing in heavy make-up.

Her fans have since gone into her comment section to remind her of just how stunning and awesome they think she is.

See more photos below:

