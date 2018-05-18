Beautiful Newborn Baby Rescued After Being Dumped In School Pit Latrine In Niger State (Photos)

Well meaning Nigerians have on Thursday, rescued a new born baby in a secondary school latrine in Kagara community, Rafi Local Government of Niger State.

Multiple online reports claim that the baby was found and saved after her cry was heard by some people in the community as they traced her to a pit latrine where she was dumped apparently by her mother.

The local residents who have been described as good Samaritans, rescued the baby, took time to clean her up and also feed her.

Here are photos from the rescue mission;

