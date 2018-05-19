Beautiful Young Lady Celebrates Herself As She Became A Private Pilot In South Africa (Photos)

The young pilot
A beautiful South African lady identified as Marhaban Ana Lee (@SoftThighsLee) on Twitter, has taken to the micro-blogging platform to celebrate herself as she became a private jet pilot.
The young lady who has been commended shared some photos to celebrate herself, and encourage other people out there. She wrote; “So I officially became a private pilot today.”
See more photos of the young pilot below;
