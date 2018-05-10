Entertainment, Gossip

Beauty queen, Nneze Richards slams Rihanna for wearing Pope’s mitre to MET Gala

Beauty queen and chartered accountant, Nneze Richards has blasted pop singer, Rihanna and other celebrities for their choice of outfit to the 2018 MET Gala.

Rihanna showed up to the event in a hat that looks no different from the Catholic Pope’s mitre.

Reacting to the outfit, Nneze Richards who is a staunch Catholic according to her Instagram profile wrote:

Rihanna, I like u a lot… but to wear the pope;s head piece ”papal mitre” is such a disrespect to the Catholic religion. What a disgrace. Mocking religion to create controversy and bring the public’s attention. As if religion is a joke…

I’m so disappointed @metmuseum for allowing a mockery of the Catholic faith. Try using another religion for fashion statement. Something like an Islam theme e.g met Muslim bodies. Of course they wouldn’t dare cause I bet there will be an uproar right away and that your met museum will be a history. But they chose Catholic theme because they won’t make a major fuss about it.

Someone will soon come and say my believe should be in God and not the pope but surely this is deeply offensive and lack of respect.

She’s normally incredible but this is awkward and awfully horrible!!

I feel people are liking it because it is Rihanna. This is NOT OKAY, Catholic iconography is not a fashion trend. Don’t come for my pope.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: “I’m not aware of your beef with Toyin Lawani” – Nina replies Bobrisky

“I can’t support evil” – Man refuses to give his roommate & girlfriend privacy (Photo)

Davido replies Sophia Momodu’s shade

Meet billionaire daughter, Abimbola Adenuga, who shares the same birthday with her father, Mike Adenuga

“I Hate Having Enemies” – Nina Apologizes To Bobrisky

OAP Toolz launches lingerie line for plus-sized women (Photos)

Actress Rosy Meurer hints on getting herself a private jet (Screenshot)

Nigerian man manufactures a car with just N80,000 in Abia state (Photos)

Nigerian lady cursed by parents after she became pregnant out of wedlock becomes the family’s breadwinner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *