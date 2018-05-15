Local News

Beauty Queen Nome Adaku, Stuns In New Photos

 

 Nome Adaku Lorrita

Current Queen Of South East Tourism Nome Adaku Lorrita is so beautiful in these new photos.

The Ebonyi State born model shared the super attractive shoots recently. Her eyes sparkling like a bright star in the sky. She has the stamina, beauty, and courage that one would always admire.

She is a genuinely caring lady who goes the extra mile to help any one in need or broken hearted.

Her plans are already in an advance level for her pet project in Ebonyi state as she hopes to assist in sending displaced kids back to school.

See more photos:

