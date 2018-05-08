Because of Codeine Syrup: NAFDAC Shuts Down Emzor Pharmaceuticals and 2 Others

NAFDAC DG

Following a BBC documentary on abuse of codeine-based cough syrups, especially in northern part of Nigeria, the Nigerian government had announced a ban on the production and import of cough syrup containing codeine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control, NAFDAC announced that it has shut down the operations of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Lagos, Peace Standard Pharmaceutical ltd., BIORAJ Pharmaceutical Ltd. both in Ilorin, Kwara due to the companies’ inability to provide required documents on their use of codeine during the inspection of the facilities.

See reactions from Nigerians below

It is NAFDAC that should be shut down, not Emzor pharmaceutical. NAFDAC claim they didn't know about codeine abuse, then they've failed in their regulatory duty and if they claim they knew, then they are COMPLICIT in the abuse. In fact it is THEIR fault. — Virtuoso (@ebenzy_) May 8, 2018

In my country, NAFDAC (a body responsible for Food & Drug Control) shuts down 3 Phamaceutical companies (Emzor, Peace Standard & Bioraj) to clamp down codeine addiction.

Companies that produce vitamins, antibiotic, anti-malarial, analgesics & others ooo.

We Are SPECIAL 😂 pic.twitter.com/uMIIyq7BzC — Olayinka (@GalacticoHD) May 8, 2018

Again, just when you think this government can't sink any lower, they set the bar at the bottom of the gutter and begin to dig. So obsessed with banning/shutting down things without proper thought given to alternatives and consequences. In a sane nation, Emzor & Co would sue. — Eketi (@eketiette) May 8, 2018