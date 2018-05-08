News Feed, Trending

Because of Codeine Syrup: NAFDAC Shuts Down Emzor Pharmaceuticals and 2 Others

 

NAFDAC DG

Following a BBC documentary on abuse of codeine-based cough syrups, especially in northern part of Nigeria, the Nigerian government had announced a ban on the production and import of cough syrup containing codeine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control, NAFDAC announced that it has shut down the operations of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Lagos, Peace Standard Pharmaceutical ltd., BIORAJ Pharmaceutical Ltd. both in Ilorin, Kwara due to the companies’ inability to provide required documents on their use of codeine during the inspection of the facilities.

See reactions from Nigerians below

https://twitter.com/Iam_Abdulaxis/status/993747000985350144


