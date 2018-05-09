“Being married to a black man is like modern day slavery” – Huddah Monroe

Curvy Kenyan Socialite Huddah Monroe has bared her mind on why she feels 99% of women married to black men are unhappy.

She pointed out that ‘black men hate to see their women prosper’

Is this true ??

Well, below is what she shared on her social media ;

why is it that 99% of women married to black men are always unhappy?

Frustrated, they have low self esteem, looking sad and disappionted with life?

It’s like being married to a black man is modern day slavery.

From my own observation, most black men hate to see a woman prosper. They hate to see you doing good. Thet hate to elevate you, so they crash your dreams, they tell you all the negative things about you so that you can have low self esteem,

Once you have low self esteem, you have nothing left but them coz of how bad you’d be feeling about yourself. Then boom, their mission is accomplished, then they can toy with you anyhow! anytime! MAY GOD FORBID!

Emotional abuse is worse than physical abuse. When someone starts telling u “You’ve added weight” “You’ve lost weight” “I hate to see you wear make up” those small, small things get to u. And finally you become a puppet…

I’d rather be single all my life than let someone humiliate me. I didn’t come to this life to be a puppet. I’ll love, Fuck and respect my man as a woman should to a man. But there are some boundries a mathafaka can’t cross… go suck ya own D

Leave a Comment…

comments



