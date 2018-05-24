News Feed

Ben Bruce Explains Why President Buhari Is A Weak Leader

Ben Murray-Bruce,the Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a weak leader.

Bruce said the Buhari-led administration failed in completing any major project in the country apart from Daura Helipad in his hometown.

The Bayelsa lawmaker writing on his Twitter page stated that a strong leader would look after the people rather than himself.

“It is sad that this administration cannot point to any major project initiated, started and completed in the three years they have been in power except the Daura helipad.

“It is a weak leader who looks after himself. A strong leader will rather look after the people who he leads,” Ben Bruce stated.

This is coming at a time when President Buhari hinted on the possibility of probing former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the failed $16 billion power project. This has generated reactions from Nigerians, as well as civil society organisations.

-NAN


