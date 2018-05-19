Benue State University Staff Fond Of Defrauding Students Finally Meets His Waterloo

Athanasius Adzu, 45, a member of staff of the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, on Friday appeared before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for allegedly defrauding students of N84,100, the NAN reports.

Adzu was charged with Forgery and Advance Fee Fraud punishable under Sections 365 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004 and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaage, told the court that one James Vakaa of the University’s Security unit, reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi. Vakaa was said to have reported the case on behalf of the institution on Nov. 24, 2017.

He said that an undisclosed source revealed that the accused person of the ICT directorate of the university, was fond of defrauding unsuspecting students of their school fees.

He said that the accused would collect money from the students and issued them forged school fee receipts of the institution.

“Police investigation revealed that the accused person defrauded the students the sum of N84, 100.

“The accused was arrested during police investigation and he confessed to have committed the offence,’’ the prosecutor said.

She told the court that investigation into the matter was still in progress and asked for another date. However, when the case came up for mention, the accused person plea was not taken for want of jurisdiction.

The judge, Mrs Rose Iyorshe granted the accused person N300, 000 bail and a surety in the same amount.

She adjourned the matter until June 26, for mention.

