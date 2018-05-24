Best Boss Ever? See The Brand New Lexus SUV An Anambra Businessman Just Gave To His Staff (Photos)

Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, an Anambra born businessman and entrepreneur, who is the MD/CEO of Cubana Groups, appreciated a director of his company; a showbiz promoter, Mr Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as “Cubana Chief Priest” with a brand new 2018 LX570 car.

The businessman gave the car out while thanking his staff for his dedication and commitment to duty.

The father of two, Mr Paschal Okechukwu, Head of O’Town Baller, took to his social media handle to display the new car while praising his boss and CEO for his magnanimity.

He shared on his IG account saying: My CEO @obi_cubana won’t stop surprising me….Brand New LX570 For The Empire, He Said ChiefPriest Let’s Up The Game…Thank You Lord….Thank You Boss #CubanaChiefPriest @ Cubana”.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria