Between Ubi Franklin and troll who called him a dog

Ubi Franklin was attacked by a troll who called him a dog for securing Cee-C an endorsement deal with House of Lunettes.
According to the Twitter user,Ubi gets the same endorsement for all ladies he sleeps with. She ended by calling him an ashawo (a Nigerian slang for whore).
Ubi replied by saying,only an ashawo knows a fellow ashawo.
-Misspetite
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!