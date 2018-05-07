Beware Of Relocating To Canada – Nigerian Training & Devt. Expert Shares Disadvantages

Pamela. O

A Nigerian lady, identified simply as Pamela O, has taken to her Twitter handle @pamelathepundit, to highligh the disadvantages of migrating to Canada, the North American country which is attracting many Nigerian professionals recently.

In series of Tweets, Pamela said that lack of Canadian work experience will force immigrants to wait tables, beg to take hours at superstores and also walk persons with special needs as a means of livelihood to pay unending bills.

She added that in Canada, immigrants will have to start all over because professional qualifications and work experience don’t count.

Dear All who are ‘hustling’ to go to Canada under the Federal Skilled Workers Program, I wish you well.

“What you are never told is that all your qualifications, work experience and skills (for which you’ll be granted the visa) will amount to nought when the LACK OF CANADIAN WORK EXPERIENCE will force you to wait tables, beg to take hours at superstore and walk persons with special needs as a means of livelihood to pay unending bills and monthly house rent that is equivalent to what large families pay per annum back in Nigeria.

“You are never told that as a Researcher/Lecturer, your résumé is as good as a high school leaver simply because you lack Canadian work experience and worst of all if you do not have Canadian education. We all know Research Methods in particular disciplines are universal but hey, welcome to CA.

“As an Engineer, you’ll need some type of upgrading… The type that a Nigerian with tons of work experience went seeking at Bow Valley College, Calgary, Alberta, before he got stabbed to death by a supposed colleague who the system pronounced as mentally unstable, leaving behind children and a pregnant wife, early this year.

“My friends in the abroad who were once CEOs, MDs, 800k NGN salary earners but sold their businesses, resigned their jobs to move to Canada as ‘Skilled Workers’ who now know and experience these things keep asking that one question, “what is there in Nigeria to go back to”?are actually right to ask because what really is there to be back to?

“Don’t even let me start… It hurts. It hurts so bad. Not sure which hurts more; the tales of abundant job opportunities in Canada which drives hardworking Nigerian professionals to pack up & leave…only to go struggle for opportunities as described above with Refugees shipped from war-torn Sudan, Syria, Iran etc.

“I’m not underrating Refugees, no please. I am saying, for ALL that Nigerians go through to get that visa that is given them based on their skill and… professional abilities, they deserve more than getting their passports stamped at the Airports (because we sure don’t go by road or water), getting their SIN/SSN and watched as we all get denied opportunities to put our skill to use which was the first reason for going.

“I challenge you to show me one single person who found a job in Canada in their area of expertise within 3 months of arrival while painfully spending their savings (take note of unfavourable FX). Nigeria is tough but dear all, it is tougher living overseas without a proper job.

“Even with those survival jobs, one has to work 3 different types to pay $1k rent (with utilities) monthly for a self-contained type of apartment on average. U REALLY want to think again. Have my best wishes in your decision. Spectatorially, P. O.”