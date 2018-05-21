Entertainment, Gossip

Beyoncé ‘buys her own church in New Orleans’ weeks after over 900 people stormed the Grace Cathedral church to worship her

Top and influential singer, Beyoncé, 36, has reportedly bought a church in New Orleans.

A new report by TMZ revealed that the mother of three is the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy.

The New Orleans church which is more than 100-years-old was listed at $850,000 (£631,000) foot, and has been out of use as a religious place for a while.

The site also reported that the church was built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away.

The news comes weeks after San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral Church held a ‘Beyonce Mass‘ with more than 900 people in attendance to worship the singer.

