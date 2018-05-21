Beyoncé ‘buys her own church in New Orleans’ weeks after over 900 people stormed the Grace Cathedral church to worship her

Top and influential singer, Beyoncé, 36, has reportedly bought a church in New Orleans.

A new report by TMZ revealed that the mother of three is the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy.

The New Orleans church which is more than 100-years-old was listed at $850,000 (£631,000) foot, and has been out of use as a religious place for a while.

The site also reported that the church was built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away.

The news comes weeks after San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral Church held a ‘Beyonce Mass‘ with more than 900 people in attendance to worship the singer.

