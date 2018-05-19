Local News

BFF Goals: Viral Photos Of 4 Bestfriends Before And After Motherhood

Four BFFs break internet with their cute photos

Four adorable bestfriends have taken the internet by storm after their before and after pregnancy photos went viral. The bestfriends got pregnant at the same time and posed with their kids, all boys after birth. 

People have praised them for saving such memorable moments for the world to see.

See more photos below:

