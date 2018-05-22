Biafra: God’s Time For Independence Of Igbo Nation Is Now, No Man Can Stop It – MASSOB

File Photo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Tuesday declared that it was now the God-ordained time for the independence of Biafra.

MASSOB’s zonal leader in Cross River State, Samuel Okah made the declaration while speaking in Ikom, on Tuesday.

Okah said, “There is widespread consciousness of the existence of Biafra and no matter how much they try to intimate us by killing, arresting and imprisoning us, we know there is a Biafra consciousness in everyone in the regions of the South South and South East and no government can be stronger than such.

“You can see the flags, the anthem, the zeal of the people that there are no more interested in the Nigeria nation where they have experienced nothing other than injustice, oppression and nepotism so it is time for the leaders of Nigeria to know that we have reached the time God designed for us to be independent.

“I fought for Biafra during the civil war and now that we are using the peaceful means, we have attained more mileage than through the barrel of the gun and Biafra is ours to cherish.

”We can be good neighbours with Nigeria, learn and lend to each other as partners through peaceful means not through violence”.

