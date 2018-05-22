Big Brother Naija Star, Anto To Play Lead Role In ‘Official Couple’ (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal that she will be playing the lead role in a comedy stage play titled “Official Couple”.

Ahead of the play which is the ex-reality TV star’s first acting job, Anto shared photos of herself dressed in Edo traditional attire alongside her co-star, Chuks D General.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a behind-the-scenes teaser from the photoshoot for the upcoming play and wrote;

“This is one stage play you will definitely love. Show some love and let’s do this together. This is it. The best of its kind in the city of Abuja. Comedy stage play like never before.”

Other famous acts starring in the play which will be shown at the Peachvine Marquee, Wuye, Abuja, on June 3, include Wazobia FM’s Nedu, Broda Shaggi, Josh 2 Funny, and The White Nigerian.

