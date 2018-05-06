Bike rider rescued from the claws of death after overdosing on tramadol

Bike rider resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol in Delta State. A bike rider was rescued from the claws of death after overdosing on tramadol, yesterday, along Ogodo road, Sapele in Delta State.







According to reports, the man was conveying two passengers when he got hit by the effect of the overdose and he fell off the bike. He was, however, overpowered when he started acting up.



Some amount of sugar was said to have been forced into his mouth before he was showered with water. He was later stabilised.