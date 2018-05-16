Entertainment, Gossip, News

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola boards ‘Molue’ bus in Lagos (Video)

Earlier this year, Nigerian oil mogul, Femi Otedola in a bid to wad away fake accounts on social media, decided to open his own personal account and that has not been a terrible decision so far.

The billionaire businessman has since been feeding his over 200k followers with impressive posts on the gram – one of these posts he shared recently was of him boarding a commercial bus in Lagos, popularly referred to as ‘Molue’.

Femi Ote$ took to his Instagram page moments ago, to share a video of himself inside a ‘Molue’ en routing from Sango to Agege.

He captioned the video,

Recently took a ride on the Molue from Sango to Agege 🚌 … F.Ote

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Young Nigerian lady shares raunchy photos to mark her birthday

Bromance! Davido praises Wizkid after he said he’ll be performing to a 20,000 crowd

The enticing “melon” on plus-size model, Eva Kiss who just finished her NYSC programme. (Photos)

Actress, Aisha Abimbola ‘Omoge Campus’ passes on

Hushpuppi says he’ll soon return his Nigerian citizenship after EFCC arrested Yahoo boys in a club recently

“They’re still kids” – Actress, Toyin Abraham speaks on Davido and Chioma’s love (Video)

Annie Idibia shares adorable photo of her youngest daughter cuddling up with 2Baba

Bobrisky reveals he is finally getting married this Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *