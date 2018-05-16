Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola boards ‘Molue’ bus in Lagos (Video)

Earlier this year, Nigerian oil mogul, Femi Otedola in a bid to wad away fake accounts on social media, decided to open his own personal account and that has not been a terrible decision so far.

The billionaire businessman has since been feeding his over 200k followers with impressive posts on the gram – one of these posts he shared recently was of him boarding a commercial bus in Lagos, popularly referred to as ‘Molue’.

Femi Ote$ took to his Instagram page moments ago, to share a video of himself inside a ‘Molue’ en routing from Sango to Agege.

He captioned the video,

Recently took a ride on the Molue from Sango to Agege 🚌 … F.Ote

