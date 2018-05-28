Local News

Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Celebrates His 4 Kids On Children’s Day (Photos)

Femi Otedola and his children

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has taken to social media to specially celebrate his 4 children on Children’s day.


Writing on his Instagram page, Otedola on Sunday May, 27th, said: “God has blessed me with 4 beautiful children and for as many as are expectant, I wish for you that you experience the same joy of parenthood. 👨‍👧‍👦Happy children’s day. #Ote$”

 

Olawumi is Otedola’s first daughter. Others are DJ Cuppy, Olawunmi, Temi Otedola, a fashion blogger, and his only son, Fewa.

