Billionaire Businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija Shares Epic Throwback Photo, Fans React

Nigerian businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija is apparently one of the richest African women alive.

Alakija who is ranked by Forbes as the richest woman in Nigeria, has an estimated net worth of $1.63 billion and is widely respected for her standing in society.

The businesswomen is also ranked the second richest woman in Africa behind Isabel dos Santos of Angola, and is known for her strong Christian beliefs and the way she communicates with her fans on social media.

The wealthy woman shared a throwback photo of herself on Facebook page today and captioned it, “#FlashbackFriday with my and #MatchyMatchy…”

Alakija’s fans have taken time to make comments on her post. Below are some comments:

