Local News

Billionaire Daughter, DJ Cuppy Stuns In African Attire

 

DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola took to Facebook-owned photo sharing site, Instagram to share a picture of her dressed in african attire to celebrate Africa’s Day.

The quality of picture has been applauded by thousands of her fans. The damsel who was once dating former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe is presently seeing Asa Asika, Davido’s music manager.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Family Publicly Disowns Daughter On National Newspaper Over Same S*x Marriage (Photo)

Lagos Police Releases Photos & Video Showing How Woman Left Baby In Car, It Skids-off The Road And Crashed

Apprehension As EFCC Grills Ex-Governor Yero For 4 Hours Over N700m Campaign Fund

I Reject The Idea That The Man Is The Head Of The House – Female Twitter User

Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Arraigned By Police In Lagos, Asks Court For The ‘Unbelievable’ Thing

Oh No! Houses Destroyed As Mast Falls On Buildings After Heavy Rainfall In Edo (Photos)

Excitement As 8 IDPs Get Married On The Same Day In Daudu Camp, Benue (Photos)

UN Reveals How Three Fallen Nigerian Peacekeepers Will Be Honoured

U.S. Strengthens Nuclear Capability, Ready For Russia, Others

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *