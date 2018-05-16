Local News

Billionaire Mogul, Femi Otedola Seen Inside ‘Molue’ In Lagos (Watch)

 

Otedola emerging from Molue

Billionaire businessman, entrepreneur and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola, has taken to his verified Instagram page to share a video clip of him commuting like a common man in the streets of Lagos.

According to the oil magnate and father to celebrity disck jockey, DJ Cuppy, he boarded the commercial bus popularly known as Molue, from Sango to Agege in the commercial city of Lagos.

In the video, it was apparent that most of the passengers where totally ignorant of who he is, as they paid him little or no attention.

Otedola captioned the clip: “Recently took a ride on the Molue from Sango to Agege”

 

Watch the video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

How Baba Ijebu’s Millionaire Son Flew In Ashanti, Ja Rule & Akon For A Lavish Private Party

World Cup-bound Referee Banned For Life After This Serious Crime

Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, Churchill Received By Magu At The Commissioning Of New EFCC Office (Photos)

Former Kaduna Governor Knocks President Buhari

Again, Omo-Agege Floors Senate In Court

BREAKING News: Senate Finally Passes 2018 National Budget

‘Pre-wedding Photos’ Of BBNaija Star, Anto Surface Online

Nollywood Mourns Actress Aishat Abimbola a.k.a Omoge Campus

Video Of Senator Omo-Agege Resuming Plenary Today Goes Viral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *