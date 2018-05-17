Birnin Gwari: 10 People Dead As Armed Bandits Storm Kaduna Communities

According to a Premium Times report, residents have revealed that a recent attack by armed bandits on four villages in Birnin-Gwari Local Government has left at least 10 people dead.

The bandits overran Mashigi, Dakwaro, Sabon gida, and a last village killing at least ten people, a resident said.

“Ten bodies of people killed were recovered, while many are unaccounted for,” Malam Umar, a resident, was quoted as saying in a statement by a group, Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance.

The armed bandits attacked the villages around 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, with the attacking lasting for about three and half hours.

Also, the armed bandits burnt houses and grains stock of the affected villages, the group said.

The police confirmed the attacks to Premium Times but could not provide details.

” Yes I can confirm to you that there was an attack in Birnin Gwari, but it is sketchy for now. We will brief you when we get full details” Kaduna police spokesperson, Mukhtar Aliyu, said in a telephone interview.

Already volunteers from the southern axis of Birnin-Gwari and security officials were mobilised to ascertain the number of casualties, the Birnin-Gwari vanguards said.

The affected villages are said to be in need of aid, such as food, shelter and clothes.

“Despite these attacks and kidnappings daily along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, we are saluting the federal government and security agencies for deployment of personnel to deal with the situation in Birnin-Gwari. We hope more troops and special police task force will be deployed,” the group said.

The latest attack occurred a day before the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, raised the issue of the constant attacks on Birnin-Gwari at the Senate.

“Birnin-Gwari, parts of Zamfara and Niger states are becoming the Sambisa of the north-west. People are killed every day. People are kidnapped every day. Villages have been raided and razed by bandits. Farmers have chosen to abandon their farms and move to cities,” Mr Sani said.

Mr Sani’s query came barely hours after the Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai, flagged-off a two Battalion Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Birnin-Gwari.

The FOB was tagged Operation ‘Idon Raini’ at Kanfanin Doka village, the proposed site.

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to invite the various security agencies to speak on why it appears the repeated attacks in Birnin Gwari appear unresolvable.

Scores of people including soldiers have been killed in Birnin-Gwari in the past few months in repeated attacks by armed bandits. Dozens of others have also been kidnapped for ransom in the local government.

