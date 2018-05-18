Bisola shares inside information and photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private traditional wedding

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola has shared a very hilarious post in ahead of the much anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and actress, Meghan Markle.

Sharing a photoshopped image of herself and the royal couple in Nigerian traditional wedding attire, she wrote:

Hello fam, as you know Megan and I are cousins “Megus megus” as we call her when it’s we we ? and yes I was present at the private Traditional wedding which ended 2hours ago ( she needs her beauty sleep against tomorrow). I only got one pic cos security was really tight please don’t share this with blogs else I’ll be in trouble.

#natheworkweywedeydo #bethemovement #wearethemovement #TMC”

-Gistreel