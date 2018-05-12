Entertainment, Gossip

Blac Chyna’s 18-year-old boyfriend surprises her with flowers as she celebrates 30th birthday

Blac Chyna 18 year old boyfriend rapper YBN Almighty Jay surprises her with festive balloon and bouquet of white flowers outside a nail salon on Thursday in Sherman Oaks, California.

She is turning 30 tomorrow.

Chyna who looked excited by her man’s kind gesture hugged him as she thanked him for the gift.

