Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference Lagos, 2018

The Agenda of the upcoming Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference 2018, is;

How The Blockchain Will Help!

It will focus on identifying the opportunities and overcoming the challenges to making this revolutionary technology a reality in Nigeria. This event is the 4th in the series of educational and economic empowering events/ Conferences/ Summits organized by Blockchain Nigeria User Group.

Previous editions has been held in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja in 2017.

Details can be found on the group’s websites: http://blockchainnigeria.group/

http://blockchainsummit.ng

http://www.blockchainsummit.africa

Past event photo gallery can be viewed or downloaded here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/page1/

Registration for this event is free, but access to the day 2, which is for digging deep via workshops and trainings, is granted by purchasing tickets.

Confirmed Keynotes at the upcoming Blockchain Conference Lagos: Ray Youssef CEO Paxful, Inc Obadare Peter Adewale COBIT®5 Assessor, PCI DSS QSA, CEO Digital Encode Limited Tim Akinbo, CEO Tanjalo Senator Ihenyen,Tech Lawyer.

Platform presenters include: Chris Maurice, CEO @Yellow Card, Seun Dania CEO @Tradefada, Elliott Hoffman COO at Paxful, Munachi Ogueke, CEO @Cryset, Mrs. alakanani itireleng CEO at Satoshi Center Botswana, Abikure Wisdom Tega CEO KureCoin Hub , Tejiri Nuvie Binance Nigeria, Genevieve Leveille, reping #WomenInBlockchain, Praveen Kumar CEO Belfrics Nigeria, @Noria Ghalia of Blockstock Capital Tavonia Evans CEO at @guapCoin, Abasa Phillips CEO at @Zilla, Christy Tawii of Coin4Angels, etc.

Supporting partners: Chris Ani, @CryptotvPlus, @Information Nigeria.

2 Days of Blockchain & Crypto Assets talks!

Entire Conference is Organized into:

– Blockchain for Business Executives

– Everything ICO

– Crypto Assets Trading

– Ethereum Smart Contacts Development (Solidity)

– Careers in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

– Networking and Business in Blockchain