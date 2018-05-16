Blockchain & Digital Currency Conference 2018, holds in Lagos, Nigeria.

Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference Lagos is nationwide knowledge sharing conference which brings together enthusiasts, practitioners, entrepreneurs, startups and software developers playing in the Blockchain and Virtual Currency community, under one roof. The purpose among other things, is to spur a wave of startups in the Blockchain and Digital Currency ecosystem. It will also be an eye opening event for those interested in leveraging digital currency revolution as an alternative hedge is an economy struggling to get out of recession.

This year’s conference theme is “How the Blockchain will Help!”

Date: May 19-20, 2018

Venue: The Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos

Opening time: 10:00 AM

The Keynote presentations are from globally exposed Blockchain industry professionals:

-Ray Youssef CEO Paxful Inc. NYC,

-Obadare Peter Adewale COBIT®5 Assessor, PCI DSS QSA, CEO Digital Encode Limited

-Tim Akinbo, CEO Tanjalo

-Senator Ihenyen,Tech Lawyer.

-Geoffrey Weli Wosu, Co-founder VaguePay, Founder Domineum.io

The will also be several Platform presenters which includes: Chris Maurice, CEO Yellow Card LLC,USA, Seun Dania CEOTradefada, Elliott Hoffman COO at Paxful, Munachi Ogueke, CEO Cryset, Mrs. Alakanani Itireleng CEO at Satoshi Center Botswana, Abikure Wisdom Tega CEO KureCoin Hub , Tejiri Nuvie Binance Nigeria, Genevieve Leveille, CEO BioLife Switzerland, Praveen Kumar CEO Belfrics Nigeria, Noria Ghalia of Blockstock Capital, Tavonia Evans CEO at GuapCoin etc.

Supporting partners: Chris Ani, CEO CryptotvPlus

It will be 2 Days of Blockchain & Crypto Assets talks!

Entire Conference is Organized into:

– Blockchain for Business Executives

– ICO (Initial Coin Offering): Lunching or Investing for profitability

– Crypto Assets Trading, the new asset class

– Ethereum & Hyperledger Smart Contacts Development (For Developers)

– Careers in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

– Networking and Business in Blockchain

Also expected, are industry practitioners from Banks, Insurance, Accounting firms, Stock brokers, Regulators and Law Enforcements, Security and Exchange Commission, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria etc.

The discussion segments will offer everyone an opportunity to ask any question and receive instant answers.

The event is being sponsored by Paxful, Zilla, BioLife, Tradefada, KureCoin, CoinBassin, Luno, YellowCard, SmartCash, Belfrics, Achain, UnoHomes, and Afrimart.

Event landing page: https://www.blockchainnigeria.eventbrite.com

Event Website: http://blockchainnigeria.group

Contact Email: [email protected]

Contact Telephone: +234760614776