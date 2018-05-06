Bloodbath As 27 Persons Are Reportedly Killed In Kaduna Village

Kaduna map

At least 27 people have been reported killed and some others injured as armed bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, Channels Television has reported.

The Kaduna State police command is yet to confirm the attack, but indigenes of the area told Channels Television reporter that the armed bandits who allegedly came from neighbouring Zamfara State invaded the village at about 7:00 p.m.

The latest attack is coming barely a week after 14 local miners were massacred by gunmen at Janruwa community also in Birnin-Gwari local government area of the State.

The Saturday night attack according to the residents saw the armed bandits shooting sporadically. The gunmen were also said to have burnt down houses in the community.

Survivors mostly women now at Doka district said, most of those killed were volunteers who tried to defend the vulnerable villagers from the attack.

They appealed to the state and the federal government to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks and extinction of communities in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Police Command has earlier deployed a special strike force to curb the activities of terrorists, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements in the Kuyanbana and Kaumuku forests in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The operation code-named Operation Restore Hope was aimed at flushing out the bandits from their hideouts and restore peace and security in the area.

